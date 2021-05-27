45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines

May 27, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. The agency recently said those who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 44% mistakenly believe the older CDC guidelines remain in effect, guidelines that call for everyone to wear masks in a large social setting such as a restaurant or a bar. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.[1]

Most Republican voters (56%) are aware of the new CDC guidelines, while most Democrats (57%) are not. Independent voters are evenly divided. Given this partisan divide, it is interesting to note that earlier results found Democrats were likely to view the CDC guidelines as reliable and fact-based. Republicans, by a 2-to-1 margin, saw the agency as partisan and political.[1]

This is consistent with other data showing that people’s underlying levels of caution and concern shape how they view the CDC. Overall, these findings suggest that CDC guidelines have little impact on individual behavior.[2] Only 33% of voters claim to have followed news about CDC guidelines very closely.[2] Additionally, as of two months ago, 66% of voters had already ignored CDC guidelines by taking part in activities discouraged by the agency.[1]

The latest survey found that most who would not be comfortable going to a restaurant or bar incorrectly believe the CDC still recommends wearing masks in such settings. Most who are comfortable going out to such locations are aware of the CDC guidelines.[1]

Those who have already been vaccinated are evenly divided between those with a correct understanding of the current CDC policy and those who still follow the older guidelines.[1] Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here. Footnotes: