49 Percent: Allow Mail Voting Only in Certain Circumstances

Scott Rasmussen

September 16, 2022: Forty-nine percent (49%) of voters think voting by mail should only be allowed under certain circumstances for people who are unable to vote in person. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 43% think people should be allowed to vote by mail for any reason.

The survey also found that 47% of voters think fraud is more common with mail-in ballots than with in-person voting. Just 8% think fraud is more common with in-person voting, 25% think there is no difference, and 20% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 1-2, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

