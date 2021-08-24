57 Percent of Voters: Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good

August 24, 2021: Looking back over the past year, fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters believe that shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% disagree and 17% are not sure.[1]

Belief that the lockdowns did more harm than good is up a couple of points from a month ago.[2] In May, 2020, a majority of voters took the opposite view.[3]

The current totals include 32% who strongly agree that the lockdowns did more harm than good and 17% who strongly disagree.[1]

Republicans think the lockdowns did more harm than good. Independents, by a 49% to 26% margin, tend to agree. Most Democrats (52%) take the opposite view.[1]

There is a divide between white Democrats and other Democrats.

Most white Democrats (58%) reject the idea that the lockdowns did more harm than good.

Among Black Democrats, 51% agree that the lockdowns did more harm than good.

Among other Democrats, 56% think the lockdowns did more harm than good.[1]

