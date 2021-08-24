×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | lockdowns | covid

57 Percent of Voters: Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good

a man looking scared wearing a medical mask and clutching a pillow and rolls of toilet paper
(Dreamstime)

By Tuesday, 24 August 2021 09:32 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 24, 2021: Looking back over the past year, fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters believe that shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% disagree and 17% are not sure.[1]

Belief that the lockdowns did more harm than good is up a couple of points from a month ago.[2] In May, 2020, a majority of voters took the opposite view.[3]

The current totals include 32% who strongly agree that the lockdowns did more harm than good and 17% who strongly disagree.[1]

Republicans think the lockdowns did more harm than good. Independents, by a 49% to 26% margin, tend to agree. Most Democrats (52%) take the opposite view.[1]

There is a divide between white Democrats and other Democrats.

  • Most white Democrats (58%) reject the idea that the lockdowns did more harm than good.
  • Among Black Democrats, 51% agree that the lockdowns did more harm than good.
  • Among other Democrats, 56% think the lockdowns did more harm than good.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "57% BELIEVE LOCKDOWNS DID MORE HARM THAN GOOD," August 23, 2021
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "55% Believe Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good; 38% Disagree," July 27, 2021
  3. ScottRasmussen.com, "41% Believe Lockdowns Have Done More Harm Than Good," May 20, 2020

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Looking back over the past year, fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters believe that shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% disagree and 17% are not sure.
lockdowns, covid
253
2021-32-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved