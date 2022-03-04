53 Percent: Legal System Cares More About Criminals Than Victims

March 4, 2022: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters believe that America's legal system cares more about criminals than victims. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% disagree and 12% are not sure.[1]

The view that our legal system cares more about criminals than victims is shared by 55% of Hispanic voters, 53% of white voters, and 50% of Black voters.[1]

Fifty-six percent (56%) of Republicans hold that view along with 54% of independent voters and 45% of Democrats.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 15-16, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Footnotes: