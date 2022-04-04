15 Percent of Voters Following SCOTUS Confirmation Very Closely

April 4, 2022: News about the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court is being followed very closely by 15% of voters. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that another 38% are following the news somewhat closely.

Twenty-five percent (25%) of Democrats are following the confirmation news very closely. Just 12% of Republicans and 10% of independent voters are paying that much attention.

When asked about the timing of the Senate confirmation vote on Jackson, 13% said it's already happened. Another 16% said next week, 20% later than next week, and 50% are not sure.

As for Jackson herself, a third claim to have a strong favorable (20%) or unfavorable (13%) view of her. Thirty-six percent (36%) offer a soft opinion and 32% have either never heard of her or don't know enough to offer an opinion.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 14-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.