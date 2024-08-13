30 Percent Claim to Know VP Harris' Policy Views Very Well

August 13, 2024: Thirty percent (30%) of voters claim to know Kamala Harris’s policy views very well. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research also found that 42% of voters say they know the policy views of Donald Trump very well.
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 5, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.
How well do you know the policy views of Kamala Harris?
- 30% Very well
- 43% Somewhat well
- 15% Not very well
- 8% Not well at all
- 3% Not sure
How well do you know the policy views of Donald Trump?
- 42%-Very well
- 36%-Somewhat well
- 11%-Not very well
- 8%-Not well at all
- 3%-Not sure
