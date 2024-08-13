WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kamala harris | policy | 2024 election
OPINION

30 Percent Claim to Know VP Harris' Policy Views Very Well

kamala harris pointing with her finger as she makes a speech
Vice President and Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris (Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:29 PM EDT

August 13, 2024: Thirty percent (30%) of voters claim to know Kamala Harris’s policy views very well. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research also found that 42% of voters say they know the policy views of Donald Trump very well.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 5, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How well do you know the policy views of Kamala Harris?

  • 30% Very well
  • 43% Somewhat well
  • 15% Not very well
  • 8% Not well at all
  • 3% Not sure

How well do you know the policy views of Donald Trump?

  • 42%-Very well
  • 36%-Somewhat well
  • 11%-Not very well
  • 8%-Not well at all
  • 3%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:29 PM
