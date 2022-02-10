26 Percent: Increase Number of Supreme Court Justices

February 10, 2022: Twenty-six percent (26%) of voters want Congress to pass a law increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 57% disagree and believe the Supreme Court should continue to have nine justices. Seventeen percent (17%) are not sure.[1]

By a 76% to 15% margin, Republicans want to continue with nine justices on the court. Independents, by a 49% to 21% margin, agree. Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from February 1-2, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Respondents were selected from a list of registered voters and through a process of random digital Engagement. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

