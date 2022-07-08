59 Percent Worried About Biden's Mental, Physical Fitness

July 8, 2022: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters say they are worried about the mental and physical fitness of President Joe Biden, including 39% who are very worried. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% are not worried, including 17% who are not at all worried.

The survey also found that, despite those concerns, 47% of voters say it would be worse for the country if President Biden stepped down and Kamala Harris became president. Twenty-seven percent (27%) say that would be better for the country, and 26% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 23-25, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.