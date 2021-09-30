73 Percent of Voters Oppose Requiring Banks to Report Transactions Over $600 to IRS

September 30, 2021: A proposal has been made that would require banks to notify the IRS of every transaction of $600 or more made by every American. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% of voters favor this plan, while 73% are opposed.

Those totals include 6% who strongly favor the plan and 59% who are strongly opposed.

This proposal is opposed by 86% of Republicans, 71% of independents, and 62% of Democrats.

