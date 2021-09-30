×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: irs | internal revenue service | bank transactions

73 Percent of Voters Oppose Requiring Banks to Report Transactions Over $600 to IRS

The letters i r s formed from childrens blocks with a piggy banked with a shocked look on its face in the background
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:30 AM Current | Bio | Archive

September 30, 2021: A proposal has been made that would require banks to notify the IRS of every transaction of $600 or more made by every American. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% of voters favor this plan, while 73% are opposed.

Those totals include 6% who strongly favor the plan and 59% who are strongly opposed.

This proposal is opposed by 86% of Republicans, 71% of independents, and 62% of Democrats.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A proposal has been made that would require banks to notify the IRS of every transaction of $600 or more made by every American. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% of voters favor this plan, while 73% are opposed.
irs, internal revenue service, bank transactions
109
2021-30-30
Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved