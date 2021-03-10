Tags: Polls | interests | national | survey

59 Percent of Voters: Federal Govt a Special Interest Group

March 10, 2021: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe the federal government is a special interest group that looks out primarily for its own interests. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 17% of voters disagree and 23% are not sure.[1]

A majority of every measured demographic group sees the federal government as a special interest group.[1]

That includes 68% of Republicans, 61% of independent voters, and 51% of Democrats.[1]

Sixty-one percent (61%) of white voters believe the federal government looks out primarily for its own interests. That view is shared by 60% of Hispanic voters and 56% of Black voters.[1]

