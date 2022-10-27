Poll: 82 Percent of Voters Say Ride Sharing Good for Economy

October 27, 2022: Eighty-two percent (82%) of voters say that ride sharing services are either good for the economy (48%) or have no impact (34%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 7% think they are bad for the economy.

The survey also found that 60% of voters think it is more accurate to describe drivers for these services as independent contractors, rather than employees. Twenty-three percent (23%) think describing them as employees is more accurate. Thirty-eight percent (38%) favor a recent proposal by President Biden to change regulations so that drivers would be treated as employees. Forty-one percent (41%) oppose the proposed changes.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 13-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate.