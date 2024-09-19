28 Percent Say Their Incomes Have Kept Up With Inflation

September 19, 2024: Twenty-eight percent (28%) of voters say their incomes have kept up with inflation. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 66% say their incomes have been falling behind.

The survey also found that 27% say businesses in their area are more likely to be hiring more workers right now, while 30% say it is more likely businesses are laying workers off.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 9-10, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Looking back over the past year, has your income kept up with inflation? Or have you been falling behind?

28%-Income has kept up with inflation

66%-Income has been falling behind

7%-Not sure

Are businesses in your area more likely to be hiring more workers these days or laying workers off?

27%-Hiring more workers

30%-Laying workers off

27%-Neither

17%-Not sure