21% Say Their Income Has Kept up With Inflation

August 30, 2024: Twenty-one percent (21%) of voters say that, upon looking back over the past year, their income has kept up with inflation. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 74% of voters say that their income has been falling behind.

The survey also found that 44% of voters believe that inflation in the United States is primarily due to government policies. Forty-five percent (45%) believe that corporate greed is the primary cause for inflation.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 20-21, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions

Looking back over the past year, has your income kept up with inflation? Or have you been falling behind?

21%-Income has kept up with inflation

74%-Income has been falling behind

6%-Not sure

Is inflation in the United States primarily due to government policies or is it primarily due to corporate greed?

44%-Government policies

45%-Corporate greed

11%-Not sure

