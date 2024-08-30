WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: income | inflation | economy | poll
OPINION

21% Say Their Income Has Kept up With Inflation

scale balancing groceries and cash
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 30 August 2024 10:30 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 30, 2024: Twenty-one percent (21%) of voters say that, upon looking back over the past year, their income has kept up with inflation. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 74% of voters say that their income has been falling behind.

The survey also found that 44% of voters believe that inflation in the United States is primarily due to government policies. Forty-five percent (45%) believe that corporate greed is the primary cause for inflation.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 20-21, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Looking back over the past year, has your income kept up with inflation? Or have you been falling behind?

  • 21%-Income has kept up with inflation
  • 74%-Income has been falling behind
  • 6%-Not sure

Is inflation in the United States primarily due to government policies or is it primarily due to corporate greed?

  • 44%-Government policies
  • 45%-Corporate greed
  • 11%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Twenty-one percent of voters say that, upon looking back over the past year, their income has kept up with inflation.
income, inflation, economy, poll
282
2024-30-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved