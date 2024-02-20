×
Tags: immigration | border security
OPINION

67 Percent: States Should Have Right to Defend Borders

67 Percent: States Should Have Right to Defend Borders
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken measures to secure his state's border, drawing resistance from the Biden administration. (Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:58 AM EST

February 20, 2024: Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe that, if the federal government fails to protect the border, individual states should have the right to defend their own borders. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 65% of voters believe that the federal government has at this point in time failed to defend the border.

The survey also found that 47% of voters believe that leaders of countries like China, Russia, and Iran are deliberately having people cross the U.S. border illegally in order to harm the United States. Thirty-one percent (31%) do not believe that is happening.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 5-6, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

If the federal government fails to defend the border, should individual states have the right to defend their own borders?

  • 67%-Yes
  • 22%-No
  • 11%-Not sure

At this point in time, has the federal government failed to defend the border?

  • 65%-Yes
  • 19%-No
  • 16%-Not sure

Do you believe that leaders of countries like China, Russia, and Iran are deliberately having people cross the U.S. border illegally in order to harm the United States?

  • 47%-Yes
  • 31%-No
  • 23%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe that, if the federal government fails to protect the border, individual states should have the right to defend their own borders.
330
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:58 AM
