54 Percent of Voters: Base Immigration Priority on Skills, Not Family

block letters reading migration and occupation
(Dreamstime)

By Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:18 AM

July 15, 2021: When deciding who should be allowed to enter the United States each year, 54% of voters believe the top priority should be given to those with skills that will benefit the United States rather than those who have relatives in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 24% believe family relationships should be the top priority, while 22% are not sure.[1]

Sixty-four percent (64%) of Republicans believe preference should be given to those with skills that will benefit the United States. So do 47% of Democrats and 44% of independent voters.[1]

The survey also found that 23% believe there should be no limits placed on the number of people entering the United States.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
