63 Percent: Legal Immigration Good for America, Illegal Immigration Bad

April 12, 2022: Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters believe legal immigration is good for America but that illegal immigration is bad. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 15% of voters believe both legal and illegal immigration are good for America. Just 12% believe all immigration is bad for the nation.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 31-April 2, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.