54 Percent of Voters: Access to Quality Healthcare More Important Than Insurance for All

June 24, 2021: Fifty-four percent (54%) of voters believe that making sure that every American has access to quality medical care is more important than making sure that every American has affordable health insurance. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 39% take the opposite view and believe providing affordable health insurance is more important.[1]

Most Republicans and independents believe providing access to quality care is more important. Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

Just 22% of voters today believe that having affordable health insurance guarantees access to quality health care.[2] That may help explain why 67% of all voters say the healthcare system is badly broken.[1][3]

Other data shows that 45% of voters believe the United States has a free-market healthcare system.[4] Only 34% disagree and believe we have a government-run system.[1]

Despite the belief of many that we have a free market healthcare system, a Cato Institute analysis concluded that government sources control 83% of all health care spending.[1][5]

