Poll: 45 Percent of Voters Believe US Has Free Market Healthcare

June 23, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters nationwide believe the United States has a free market healthcare system. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 34% disagree and believe we have a government-run system.[1]

Most voters with a college degree believe we have a free market system. However, those without a degree are more evenly divided. Most voters over 55 believe we have a free market system, while younger voters are evenly divided.[1]

While a plurality believes we have a free market system, a Cato Institute analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services concluded that government sources control 83% of all healthcare spending.[2] Specifically, the study found that:

● 46% of all healthcare spending comes directly from government sources. That’s far more than any other source of funding for the industry.[2]

● Another 37% of funding comes from spending supported through tax preferences. Broadly speaking, this includes all employer-provided health insurance. The only way to get the tax break is to provide the insurance mandated by the government. Cato calls this ''spending subject to government coercion.''[2]

Data released earlier shows 48% rate the U.S. healthcare system as good or excellent.[3]

However, results from other questions suggest a fair amount of confusion on this topic. On the negative side, 67% of all voters say the system is badly broken. More positively, 71% are happy with the medical care they receive.[3]

As for the politics of healthcare, the fact that most are happy with the care they receive is a major obstacle to reform. For these voters, a solid majority, there is little upside to reform and plenty of downside. No matter how bad some people feel the healthcare system is today, there is a concern that Congress could make it worse.[2]

A previous Number of the Day showed that 22% believe that having affordable health insurance guarantees access to quality healthcare.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes: