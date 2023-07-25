66 Percent Want Panel to Cut Unnecessary Govt Spending

July 25, 2023: Two-thirds (66%) of voters favor a proposal to create a joint Congressional committee to recommend unnecessary programs and spending to be cut. Congress would then be required to vote on whether to keep each identified program. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that this includes 28% who strongly favor the proposal. Only 18% oppose it, while 16% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 11-12, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

A proposal has been made to create a Joint Congressional Committee on Eliminating Unnecessary Spending. The Committee would review the federal budget and recommend that unnecessary programs and spending be cut. The House and Senate would then be required to vote on whether to keep or eliminate such programs. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

28%-Strongly favor

38%-Somewhat favor

23%-Somewhat oppose

5%-Strongly oppose

16%-Not sure