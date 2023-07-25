×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: government spending
OPINION

66 Percent Want Panel to Cut Unnecessary Govt Spending

the united states capitol building with hundred dollar bills filling the sky
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 25 July 2023 03:10 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 25, 2023: Two-thirds (66%) of voters favor a proposal to create a joint Congressional committee to recommend unnecessary programs and spending to be cut. Congress would then be required to vote on whether to keep each identified program. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that this includes 28% who strongly favor the proposal. Only 18% oppose it, while 16% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 11-12, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

A proposal has been made to create a Joint Congressional Committee on Eliminating Unnecessary Spending. The Committee would review the federal budget and recommend that unnecessary programs and spending be cut. The House and Senate would then be required to vote on whether to keep or eliminate such programs. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

  • 28%-Strongly favor
  • 38%-Somewhat favor
  • 23%-Somewhat oppose
  • 5%-Strongly oppose
  • 16%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Two-thirds (66%) of voters favor a proposal to create a joint Congressional committee to recommend unnecessary programs and spending to be cut. Congress would then be required to vote on whether to keep each identified program.
government spending
288
2023-10-25
Tuesday, 25 July 2023 03:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved