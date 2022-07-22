×
Tags: government regulations

50 Percent: Unfair to Penalize for Unused, Forgotten Govt Regs

a book labeled government regulations with a notebook on top and a magnifying glass on top of that
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 22 July 2022 12:19 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 22, 2022: Fifty percent (50%) of voters say that, when a government regulation has been unused and forgotten for many years, it is unfair to penalize a company or individual for violating that rule. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 23% think it is fair to penalize a company or individual for such a violation, and 27% are not sure.

The survey also found that 59% of voters favor a proposal for any regulation that has not been used or enforced for 10 years to be automatically eliminated, including 22% who strongly favor it. Twenty-one percent oppose the proposal, including 5% who strongly oppose it, and 19% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 6-8, 2022. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of Registered Voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


