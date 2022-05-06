×
Tags: government | regulations

39 Percent: Benefits of Government Worth the Costs, Regulations

book with government regulations written on it with a magnifying glass and pencil

(James Group Studios, Inc. | Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 06 May 2022 12:12 PM

May 6, 2022: Thirty-nine percent (39%) of voters believe the benefits of government are worth the costs and regulations they impose. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% believe the benefits are not worth the costs, and 25% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 19-20, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


