79 Percent of Government Employees Voted in Election 2020

May 21, 2021: Seventy-nine percent (79%) of government workers voted in the 2020 presidential election. According to Census Bureau figures, thats higher than the total for those who work in the private sector or are not working.[1]

Among the self-employed, 69% cast a ballot. Thats similar to the 68% who work for a private-sector company. As for those retired or not in the workforce for other reasons, 64% voted. Just 58% of the unemployed cast a ballot.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. United States Census Bureau, "Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2020," April 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


