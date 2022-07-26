×
63 Percent OK With Google Deleting Location History After Visiting Abortion Clinic

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 26 July 2022 09:32 AM EDT

July 26, 2022: Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters approve of a recent decision by Google to delete the location history of anyone who visits an abortion clinic. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that this includes majorities of both Republicans (54%) and Democrats (83%).

The survey also found that 87% say that Google should offer every American the chance to delete their own location history. Just 6% say they should not, and 7% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 12-14, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


