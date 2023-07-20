Learning About France and Nuclear, Over 50 Percent Positive

July 20, 2023: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters are more likely to support significant increases in U.S. nuclear power production after being informed that France already generates most of its power from nuclear.

A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that 12% were less likely to support expanded nuclear power generation after learning about France.

The survey also found that 63% of voters are more likely to support increasing domestic nuclear energy production after learning that newer smaller modular reactors produce no nuclear waste.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 10-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

In fact, France produces most of its electricity from nuclear power. Does knowing this make you more or less likely to favor significantly increasing nuclear power generation in the United States?

18%-Much more likely

35%-Somewhat more likely

8%-Somewhat less likely

4%-Much less likely

25%-No difference

9%-Not sure-

The new technology used by smaller modular reactors generates no nuclear waste. Does knowing this make you more or less likely to favor significantly increasing nuclear energy production?

27%-Much more likely

36%- Somewhat more likely

9%-Somewhat less likely

6%-Much less likely

13%-No difference

9%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.