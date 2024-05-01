88 Percent of Voters Own Gas-Powered Vehicles

May 1, 2024: Eighty-eight percent (88%) of voters own gas powered vehicles. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 4% own electric vehicles, and 7% own hybrids. Six percent (6%) do not own a vehicle at all.

The survey also found that 36% say they are at least somewhat likely to buy an electric vehicle in the next five years, including 11% who say they are very likely to do so. Fifty-eight percent (58%) say they are unlikely to, including 35% who say they are not at all likely to purchase one.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 15-16, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Which of the following do you currently own?

88%-A gas powered vehicle

4%-An electric vehicle

7%-A hybrid vehicle

6%-None of the above

Over the next five years, how likely is it that you will purchase an electric vehicle?

11%-Very likely

25%-Somewhat likely

23%-Not very likely

35%-Not at all likely

7%-Not sure