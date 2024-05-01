WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gasoline | cars | electric vehicles
OPINION

88 Percent of Voters Own Gas-Powered Vehicles

a traffic jam on a large freeway
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 01 May 2024 02:47 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 1, 2024: Eighty-eight percent (88%) of voters own gas powered vehicles. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 4% own electric vehicles, and 7% own hybrids. Six percent (6%) do not own a vehicle at all.

The survey also found that 36% say they are at least somewhat likely to buy an electric vehicle in the next five years, including 11% who say they are very likely to do so. Fifty-eight percent (58%) say they are unlikely to, including 35% who say they are not at all likely to purchase one.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 15-16, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Which of the following do you currently own?

  • 88%-A gas powered vehicle
  • 4%-An electric vehicle
  • 7%-A hybrid vehicle
  • 6%-None of the above

Over the next five years, how likely is it that you will purchase an electric vehicle?

  • 11%-Very likely
  • 25%-Somewhat likely
  • 23%-Not very likely
  • 35%-Not at all likely
  • 7%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Eighty-eight percent (88%) of voters own gas powered vehicles. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 4% own electric vehicles, and 7% own hybrids.
gasoline, cars, electric vehicles
304
2024-47-01
Wednesday, 01 May 2024 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved