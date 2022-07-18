55 Percent: Over Next 3 Months, Gas Prices Will Continue to Go Up

July 18, 2022: Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters expect that, over the next three months, gas prices will continue to go up. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 19% expect gas prices to go down, 21% expect them to stay about the same, and 6% are not sure.

The survey also found that Democrats are much more optimistic than Republicans on this issue. Thirty-nine percent (39%) of Democrats expect that gas prices will continue to rise, while 65% of Republicans expect that they will.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 6-8, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

