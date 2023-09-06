82 Percent: US Founded on Freedom, Equality, Self-Governance

September 6, 2023: Eighty-two percent (82%) of voters believe it is fair to say that the United States was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 10% believe that is not a fair statement.

The survey also found that 89% believe those ideals are worth fighting for. Only 5% say they are not.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Aug. 29-30, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions*

Is it fair to say that the United States was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance?

● 82%-Yes

● 10%-No

● 7%-Not sure

Are those ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance worth fighting for?

● 89%-Yes

● 5%-No

● 7%-Not sure

*Percentages do not add to 100% due to rounding.

