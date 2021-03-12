40 Percent of Voters Oppose Foreign Ownership of Land

March 12, 2021: Forty percent (40%) of voters do not think people living in other nations or companies from other nations should be allowed to own land in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% believe foreign ownership should be allowed, while 24% are not sure.[1]

Voters under 35 tend to be supportive of foreign ownership, while those 55 and older tend to be more opposed. Voters in the middle are evenly divided. A plurality of suburban and rural voters opposes foreign ownership of land in the U.S., while a plurality of urban voters supports the idea.[1]

By a 40% to 32% margin, women oppose foreign ownership of land in the U.S., while men are more evenly divided.[1]

Footnotes:

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics, and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.