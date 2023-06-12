×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: finances
OPINION

Half of U.S. Voters: We're Currently in Recession

recession economic downturn belt or wallet tightening
(Margaret M Stewart/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 12 June 2023 08:05 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 12, 2023: Half (50%) of voters believe that the U.S. is currently in a recession.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 27% believe the country is not, and 22% are not sure.

The survey also found that just 23% of voters say their personal finances are getting better, including 6% who say they are getting much better. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say they are getting worse, including 13% who say they are getting much worse, and 37% say they are staying about the same.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 30-31, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Is the United States currently in a recession?

  • 50%-Yes
  • 27%-No
  • 22%-Not sure

Are your personal finances getting better or worse these days?

  • 6%-Much better
  • 17%-Somewhat better
  • 37%-About the same
  • 25%-Somewhat worse
  • 13%-Much worse
  • 2%-Not sure
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
The survey also found that just 23% of voters say their personal finances are getting better.
finances
279
2023-05-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved