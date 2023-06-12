Half of U.S. Voters: We're Currently in Recession

June 12, 2023: Half (50%) of voters believe that the U.S. is currently in a recession.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 27% believe the country is not, and 22% are not sure.

The survey also found that just 23% of voters say their personal finances are getting better, including 6% who say they are getting much better. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say they are getting worse, including 13% who say they are getting much worse, and 37% say they are staying about the same.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 30-31, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Is the United States currently in a recession?

50%-Yes

27%-No

22%-Not sure

Are your personal finances getting better or worse these days?