27 Percent of Voters Say Their Finances Are Getting Better, 21 Percent Say Worse

May 25, 2021: Twenty-seven percent (27%) of voters nationwide say their own personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 21% take the opposite view, saying their finances are getting worse. Those figures are virtually identical to the results from last month and the month before.[1]

Forty-nine percent (49%) of voters rate their own finances as good or excellent, while 18% rate them as poor. Those figures are also little changed from recent months.[1]

This stability suggests that last month's weak jobs report released earlier this month has had little immediate impact on perceptions of personal finances.[1]

However, the report may have damaged perceptions of the overall economy. Just 27% now believe the economy is getting better, while 37% say it's getting worse. Last month, those numbers were essentially even (34% better/ 35% worse).[1]

Thirty percent (30%) now rate the U.S. economy as good or excellent, while another 27% say poor. Last month, 32% rated the economy as good or excellent, while 24% said poor.[1]

Urban voters are more optimistic about economic trends than suburban and rural voters. Democrats are far more optimistic than Republicans and independents.[1]

