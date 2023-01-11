93 Percent: Fentanyl Abuse Is Serious Problem in US

January 11, 2023: Ninety-three percent (93%) of voters say that fentanyl abuse is a serious problem in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that this includes 70% who say it is a very serious problem.

The survey also found that 59% favor imposing the death penalty for people who sell and distribute fentanyl. Thirty percent (30%) oppose the idea, and 10% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 3-5, 2022. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

