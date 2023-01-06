48 Percent: Cut Spending by Ending Woke, Weaponized Programs

January 6, 2022: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters favor cutting government spending by eliminating woke and weaponized federal programs. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 23% oppose such cuts.

The survey also found that voters are divided about what constitutes a woke and weaponized program. By sizeable margins, voters support cutting instruction for teachers on how to blend math with social-emotional learning (48% to 31%), programs to fight systemic racism in the industrialized food system (48% to 33%), and funding for groups that help illegal immigrants to fight deportation (47% to 32%). Opinion is evenly divided about cutting money for abortion services (40% to 40%) and programs to raise awareness about cigarette butt litter (41% to 40%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on December 20-22, 2022. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports.

