×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: federal spending | wokism

48 Percent: Cut Spending by Ending Woke, Weaponized Programs

a stamp reading woke
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 06 January 2023 12:46 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

January 6, 2022: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters favor cutting government spending by eliminating woke and weaponized federal programs. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 23% oppose such cuts.

The survey also found that voters are divided about what constitutes a woke and weaponized program. By sizeable margins, voters support cutting instruction for teachers on how to blend math with social-emotional learning (48% to 31%), programs to fight systemic racism in the industrialized food system (48% to 33%), and funding for groups that help illegal immigrants to fight deportation (47% to 32%). Opinion is evenly divided about cutting money for abortion services (40% to 40%) and programs to raise awareness about cigarette butt litter (41% to 40%).

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on December 20-22, 2022. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​​

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty-eight percent of voters favor cutting government spending by eliminating woke and weaponized federal programs.
federal spending, wokism
275
2023-46-06
Friday, 06 January 2023 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved