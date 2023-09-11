2,070 Pages Added to Federal Register From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1

September 11, 2023: The Federal Register is a public-access journal which the government uses to announce a variety of things to the public, including but not limited to executive orders, changes to policies and existing rules, and proposed policies and rules.

In the five days between August 28, 2023 and September 1, 2023, 587 documents totalling 2070 pages were added to the Federal Register. These documents included 478 notices, 65 final rules, 42 proposed rules, and two presidential documents. As of September 1, 60,564 pages had been added to the Federal Register this year.