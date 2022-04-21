44 Percent: Can Balance Budget Just by Ending Waste, Fraud

April 21, 2022: Forty-four percent (44%) of voters believe it is possible to balance the federal budget simply by eliminating government waste and fraud. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% disagree and 30% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 4-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.