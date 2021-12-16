47 Percent of Voters: Fauci Recommendations Primarily Based on Science

December 16, 2021: Forty-seven percent (47%) of voters believe Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his recommendations primarily on scientific data and research. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% disagree and think his recommendations are based upon his own personal and political views. Twenty percent (20%) are not sure

Seventy-three percent (73%) of traditional Democrats believe Fauci acts primarily upon data and research. So do 71% of Sanders’ Democrats. Among traditional Republicans, that figure falls to 47%.

Among those who prefer the policies of former President Trump, 58% think Fauci’s recommendations are based primarily on his own personal and political views. Twenty-four (24%) of these populist Republicans believe he acts upon scientific data.

In terms of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, data released earlier suggested that Dr. Fauci is not an effective messenger. Just 15% of unvaccinated voters believe he makes his policy recommendations based primarily on scientific data and research.

Overall, 50% of voters currently have a favorable opinion of Dr. Fauci. That’s little changed from earlier surveys.