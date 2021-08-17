×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | fauci | science | politics | unvaccinated

15 Percent of Unvaccinated Voters: Fauci's Policy Recommendations Based on Scientific Data

15 Percent of Unvaccinated Voters: Fauci's Policy Recommendations Based on Scientific Data
Dr. Anthony Fauci (AP)

By Tuesday, 17 August 2021 08:40 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 17, 2021: Fifteen percent (15%) of voters who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine believe Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his policy recommendations based primarily on scientific data and research. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 48% think his recommendations are based primarily upon his own personal and political views.[1]

The survey also found that 20% of unvaccinated voters have a favorable opinion of Fauci. Fifty-two percent (52%) of the unvaccinated have an unfavorable view of the presidential adviser.[1]

These numbers suggest that Dr. Fauci may not convince certain people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among all voters, 51% have a favorable opinion of Fauci, while 32% hold an unfavorable view. That’s little changed from earlier surveys.[1][2]

Just under half of all voters (45%) believe Fauci makes recommendations based upon science, while 30% think they are primarily personal opinions.[1]

There is a strong partisan divide on views of the presidential adviser. Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Democrats believe he makes recommendations based upon science and research. Just 28% of Republicans and 22% of independents agree.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "Just 15% of Unvaccinated Believe Fauci Makes Recommendations Based on Science," August 16, 2021
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "48% Have Favorable Opinion of Fauci," June 14, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifteen percent (15%) of voters who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine believe Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his policy recommendations based primarily on scientific data and research.
fauci, science, politics, unvaccinated
244
2021-40-17
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved