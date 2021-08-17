15 Percent of Unvaccinated Voters: Fauci's Policy Recommendations Based on Scientific Data

August 17, 2021: Fifteen percent (15%) of voters who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine believe Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his policy recommendations based primarily on scientific data and research. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 48% think his recommendations are based primarily upon his own personal and political views.[1]

The survey also found that 20% of unvaccinated voters have a favorable opinion of Fauci. Fifty-two percent (52%) of the unvaccinated have an unfavorable view of the presidential adviser.[1]

These numbers suggest that Dr. Fauci may not convince certain people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among all voters, 51% have a favorable opinion of Fauci, while 32% hold an unfavorable view. That’s little changed from earlier surveys.[1][2]

Just under half of all voters (45%) believe Fauci makes recommendations based upon science, while 30% think they are primarily personal opinions.[1]

There is a strong partisan divide on views of the presidential adviser. Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Democrats believe he makes recommendations based upon science and research. Just 28% of Republicans and 22% of independents agree.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes: