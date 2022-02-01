67 Percent: Decline of Family Harming American Growth, Prosperity

February 1, 2022: Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the decline of the family is harming American growth and prosperity. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 23% disagree and 10% are not sure.[1]
Those totals include 33% who strongly agree and 10% who strongly disagree.[1]
Seventy-six percent (76%) of Republicans believe the decline of the family is harming American growth and prosperity. So do 63% of Democrats and 63% of independent voters.[1]
That view is shared by 78% of senior citizens and 55% of voters under 35.[1]
