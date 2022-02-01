×
Tags: family | prosperity

67 Percent: Decline of Family Harming American Growth, Prosperity

family wearing boots on a beach
Is the decline of the American family washing out with the tide and taking prosperity with it? (Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:02 PM Current | Bio | Archive

February 1, 2022: Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the decline of the family is harming American growth and prosperity. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 23% disagree and 10% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 33% who strongly agree and 10% who strongly disagree.[1]

Seventy-six percent (76%) of Republicans believe the decline of the family is harming American growth and prosperity. So do 63% of Democrats and 63% of independent voters.[1]

That view is shared by 78% of senior citizens and 55% of voters under 35.[1]

Footnotes:

ScottRasmussen.com, "67% of voters believe the decline of the family is harming American growth and prosperity," January 31, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
147
