Poll: Fifty Percent - Transition Away from Fossil Fuels

Jan. 5, 2024: Fifty percent (50%) of voters, when told about the UN Climate Conference (COP28), favor the agreement of nearly 200 countries to begin "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems." A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 32% of voters either somewhat oppose (16%) or strongly oppose (16%) this agreement.

However, when told that such a transition would require the U.S. to reduce its production of oil and natural gas, voters oppose the agreement by a 46% to 42% margin.

Methodology

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points. The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on December 18-19, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

In fact, the UN Climate Conference (COP 28) happened last week and was attended by nearly 200 countries including the United States. The participants all agreed to begin “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems.” Do you favor or oppose this agreement?

23%-Strongly favor

27%-Somewhat favor

16%-Somewhat oppose

16%-Strongly oppose

17%-Not sure

In practical terms, this means the United States will have to reduce production of oil and natural gas. Knowing this, do you favor or oppose transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems?

18%-Strongly favor

24%-Somewhat favor

21%-Somewhat oppose

25%-Strongly oppose

11%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.