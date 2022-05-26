Poll: 53 Percent of Voters — Build New Nuclear US Power Plants

May 26, 2022: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters favor building new nuclear power plants in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 31% oppose such building.

The totals include 21% who strongly favor new plants and 14% who strongly oppose them.

The survey also found that 57% of people believe it is very important for the United States to reduce or eliminate our reliance on foreign sources of energy,

Forty-nine percent (49%) of voters believe it is possible for nuclear power plants to replace other energy sources and generate all the energy America needs. Eighteen percent (18%) believe it is not possible, and 33% are not sure.

Methodology:

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 10-11, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

