EV's Have 12.5 Percent Less Range Than EPA Estimates

By Scott Rasmussen
Monday, 01 May 2023 02:48 PM EDT
May 1, 2023: According to a recent analysis of Car and Driver’s 75-mph highway tests, electric vehicles had an average range that was 12.5% lower than the numbers on their stickers. In contrast, gas-powered vehicles averaged 4% better fuel economy than their EPA estimates.[1]
