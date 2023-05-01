×
Tags: electric vehicles | epa
OPINION

EV's Have 12.5 Percent Less Range Than EPA Estimates

electric cars at a charging station
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 01 May 2023 02:48 PM EDT

May 1, 2023: According to a recent analysis of Car and Driver’s 75-mph highway tests, electric vehicles had an average range that was 12.5% lower than the numbers on their stickers. In contrast, gas-powered vehicles averaged 4% better fuel economy than their EPA estimates.[1]

Car and Driver, "EVs Fall Short of EPA Estimates by a Much Larger Margin Than Gas Cars in Our Real-World Highway Testing," accessed April 28, 2023

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

ScottRasmussen
Monday, 01 May 2023 02:48 PM
