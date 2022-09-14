58 Percent Would Oppose California-Style Ban on Gas-Powered Cars

September 14, 2022: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters would oppose the introduction of a California-style ban on gas-powered cars for their own states. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that a third (33%) would support such a ban.

The survey also found that 56% believe it is more important to reduce the price of gas than to reduce carbon emissions. Thirty-five percent (35%) hold the opposite view.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 1-2, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​