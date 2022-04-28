66 Percent Favor Requiring All State, Local Elections on Single Day

April 28, 2022: Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters favor a proposal requiring all state and local elections to be held on a single day. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% disagree and 14% are not sure.

Sixty-six percent (66%) of Republicans and 77% of Democrats hold this view.

Seventy-three percent (73%) think that such a change would bring about a significant increase in voter turnout.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 13-14, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.