29 Percent: Legit Winner Declared in Last 2 Presidential Elections

August 26, 2022: Twenty-nine percent (29%) of voters believe that the legitimate winner was declared in both of the last two presidential elections. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 67% believe Donald Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election, and 53% believe that Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

A majority of Democrats believe Clinton was the legitimate winner in 2016, and a majority of Republicans believe Trump was the legitimate winner in 2020.

The survey also found that 59% of voters are confident that votes will be accurately counted and the proper winners declared in the upcoming midterm elections. Thirty-five percent (35%) are not confident, and 6% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 11-14, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.