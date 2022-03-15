56 Percent: Education an Important Voting Issue

March 15, 2022: Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters say, in terms of voting this fall, education is very important.

However, neither major political party holds sway over the other in voting public perception of which party a voter trusts more on education.

A Scott Rasmussen National Survey says 31% of voters say they trust Republicans more on education, and 31% of voters say they trust Democrats more, for a net zero difference on voter trust in parties on the issue.

Sixteen percent (16%) of voters trust both parties on education. Fourteen percent (14%) of voters trust neither.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 3, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.