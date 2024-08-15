28 Percent: Economy Either Excellent or Good

August 15, 2024: Twenty-eight percent (28%) of voters rate the U.S. economy as either good (21%) or excellent (7%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 44% rate the economy as poor. In between are 27% who say the economy is in fair shape.

The survey also found that 45% of voters believe the United States is currently in a recession. That's up from 42% the week before.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 6-7, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

How do you rate the U.S. economy these days?

7%-Excellent

21%-Good

27%-Fair

44%-Poor

1%-Not sure

Is the United States currently in a recession?

45%-Yes

32%-No

24%-Not sure