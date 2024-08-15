WATCH TV LIVE

28 Percent: Economy Either Excellent or Good

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 15 August 2024 11:58 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 15, 2024: Twenty-eight percent (28%) of voters rate the U.S. economy as either good (21%) or excellent (7%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 44% rate the economy as poor. In between are 27% who say the economy is in fair shape.

The survey also found that 45% of voters believe the United States is currently in a recession. That's up from 42% the week before.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 6-7, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How do you rate the U.S. economy these days?

  • 7%-Excellent
  • 21%-Good
  • 27%-Fair
  • 44%-Poor
  • 1%-Not sure

Is the United States currently in a recession?

  • 45%-Yes
  • 32%-No
  • 24%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
