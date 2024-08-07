WATCH TV LIVE

economy | recession | poll | voters
OPINION

27 Percent: US Economy Is Getting Better

Scott Rasmussen Wednesday, 07 August 2024 12:19 PM EDT

August 7, 2024: Twenty-seven percent (27%) of voters believe that the U.S. economy is either getting somewhat better (19%) or much better (8%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 49% of voters believe that the U.S. economy is either getting somewhat worse (27%) or much worse (22%). Twenty two percent (22%) of voters believe that the U.S. economy is about the same.

The survey also found that 42% of voters say that the United States is currently in a recession. Thirty-five percent (35%) of voters say that the United States is not currently in a recession.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 29-30, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Is the U.S. economy getting better or worse?

  • 8%-Much better
  • 19%-Somewhat better
  • 22%-About the same
  • 27%-Somewhat worse
  • 22%-Much worse
  • 2%-Not sure

Is the United States currently in a recession?

  • 42%-Yes
  • 35%-No
  • 23%-Not sure

Twenty-seven percent (27%) of voters believe that the U.S. economy is either getting somewhat better (19%) or much better (8%).
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 12:19 PM
