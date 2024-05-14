WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: economy | home values
OPINION

30 Percent Whose Homes Up in Value Say Economy Getting Better

a row of houses
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:56 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 14, 2024: Just 30% of homeowners whose homes have increased in value over the past year say the economy is getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 43% say it is getting worse.

One big reason is that the increase in value seems more theoretical than real. The survey also found that, if they sold their homes today, just 24% believe they could buy a comparable home for the same price.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 1-2, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Do you currently own your home?

  • 65%-Yes
  • 35%-No

[Asked of homeowners] Has your home increased in value over the last year?

  • 64%-Yes
  • 14%-No
  • 22%-Not sure

[Asked of all voters] Is the U.S. economy getting better or worse?

  • 6%-Much better
  • 17%-Somewhat better
  • 24%-About the same
  • 29%-Somewhat worse
  • 22%-Much worse
  • 1%-Not sure

[Asked of homeowners] If you sold your home today, what would it cost to buy a comparable home in your area?

  • 34%-Much more than my current home is worth
  • 35%-Somewhat more than my current home is worth
  • 21%-About the same as my current home
  • 2%-Somewhat less than my current home is worth
  • 1%-Much less than my current home is worth
  • 6%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
May 14, 2024: Just 30% of homeowners whose homes have increased in value over the past year say the economy is getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 43% say it is getting worse.
economy, home values
346
2024-56-14
Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved