Poll: 67 Percent of Voters Enthusiastic About Voting Nov. 8

Nov. 2, 2022: Two-thirds (67%) of voters are enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections, including 42% who are Very Enthusiastic. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% are Not Very Enthusiastic, and 10% are Not At All Enthusiastic.The survey also found that Republicans are slightly more enthusiastic than Democrats. Seventy-eight percent (78%) of Republicans are enthusiastic about voting next week, compared to 72% of Democrats. Twenty-one percent (21%) of Republicans and 25% of Democrats are not enthusiastic.

Methodology:

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 22, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​