Poll: 47 Percent Approve of Dems in Congress; 41 Percent Approve of GOP in Congress

July 14, 2021: Forty-seven percent (47%) of voters nationwide approve of the way Democrats in Congress have performed their role. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 41% approve of the performance of Republicans in Congress.[1]

Those totals include 20% who strongly approve of the Democrats and 11% who strongly approve of the Republicans.[1]

Among those who support Trump-like policies, 72% approve of the Republicans in Congress. As for those who support traditional Republican policies, 61% provide such a positive review.[1]

Among those who support Sanders-like policies, 75% approve of the Democrats in Congress. Among those who prefer traditional Democratic policies, 86% offer their approval.[1]

It is interesting to note that traditional Republicans are somewhat less pleased with Republicans in Congress than the more populist voters who prefer Trump-like policies. The reverse dynamic is found among Democrats — their populist voters offer somewhat less approval.

In tracking going back to last October, the number of Republicans preferring Trump-like policies is consistently two to three times as large as the number favoring traditional GOP policies. On the other hand, the two wings of the Democratic Party are just about evenly divided.[2][3]

Among independent voters, 31% are not sure of their opinion of either the Republicans or Democrats in Congress. Twenty-seven percent (27%) approve of the Democrats, and 23% say the same about Republicans.[1]

Voters with a bachelor's degree are more likely to approve of Democrats rather than Republicans in Congress. The opposite is true for those without a college degree.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

