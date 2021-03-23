Tags: Media Bias | democrats | news | republicans

Number of Voters Favoring DC Statehood: 35 Percent

the us capitol with nigh time reflection

The United States Capitol with reflection at night, Washington D.C. (Worawat Dechatiwong/Dreamstime.com)

March 23, 2021: Thirty-five percent (35%) of voters nationwide favor making Washington, D.C., a separate state. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 41% are opposed and 24% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 17% who strongly favor the idea and 28% who are strongly opposed.[1]

Fifty-two percent (52%) of Democrats favor the idea, while 61% of Republicans are opposed.[1]

The survey also found that just 19% are following news on the topic very closely.[1]

